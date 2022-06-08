Three killed, seven hurt in shop collapse
Three people were killed and seven others injured when a shop collapsed during the digging work near an under-construction shop in Rajasthans Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital and the injured are being treated, police added.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were killed and seven others injured when a shop collapsed during the digging work near an under-construction shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at the Krishi Mandi in the Hiranmagri area. Suddenly, the adjoining shop collapsed leaving three labouers Nilesh Menaria (35), Bhavesh Tamboli (28) and Jaspal Singh (24) dead, police said. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital and the injured are being treated, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt approves EV policy
Congress set to win Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, claims Pilot
4, including municipality councillor, held on bribery charges in Rajasthan
No factionalism in Cong, party will win three out of four RS seats in Rajasthan: Dotasra
Congress to take final call on Rajasthan leadership after RS elections: Sources