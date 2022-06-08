Left Menu

Three killed, seven hurt in shop collapse

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a shop collapsed during the digging work near an under-construction shop in Rajasthans Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital and the injured are being treated, police added.

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a shop collapsed during the digging work near an under-construction shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at the Krishi Mandi in the Hiranmagri area. Suddenly, the adjoining shop collapsed leaving three labouers Nilesh Menaria (35), Bhavesh Tamboli (28) and Jaspal Singh (24) dead, police said. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital and the injured are being treated, police added.

