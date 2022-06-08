Man who threatened Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi arrested

Left Menu

The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a man who had allegedly threatened Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.Police here said the accused identified as Kanwara Ram was arrested from Barmer in Rajasthan.Bishnoi had on Tuesday received a death threat on his mobile phone from an unidentified person, following which an FIR was lodged.Bishnoi is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.After the arrest, Bishnoi took to Twitter and thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij as well as the Haryana and Rajasthan Police for swift action.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

