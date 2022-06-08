Left Menu

'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train gets nod to cover places associated with Lord Ram in Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:07 IST
'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train gets nod to cover places associated with Lord Ram in Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

The Nepal government on Wednesday gave the green light to t he IRCTC's 'Bharat Gaurav' train to operate there, paving the way for the first tourist train from India to cross the international border into the neighbouring country.

The train will cover destinations associated with Lord Ram in Nepal -- Dhanusha Pahar, Baawan Bigha Kshetra, Ma Janki Janmasthali Mandir and Shri Ram Vivah Sthal.

''The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal...has the honour to convey the concurrence of the agency concerned of the Government of Nepal for the launch and operation of 'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train, as a one time activity on 23 June 2022, from India to Nepal covering the prominent pilgrimage destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu the assurances of its highest consideration,'' the Nepal government stated in its letter.

India's first Bharat Gaurav tourist train on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit will depart from New Delhi on June 21.

The train will cover a distance of 8,000 km.

The tour will cover eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- and 12 major cities -- Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

The total capacity of the train will be 600 passengers and the cost will be Rs 65,000 per person approximately.

Sources indicate that 450 such bookings have already been made on www.irctctourism.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022