Woman, live-in partner killed by her husband, sons in UP's Shahjahanpur

A woman and her live-in partner were allegedly killed by her husband and sons on Wednesday, police said.

Mamta, 40, was married to Ompal Kushwaha, a resident of Daharpur village in Jalalabad police station area, and they have three sons.

However, she had been living with Raman Pal, 42, in the same village for the past two years. This infuriated Kushwaha and sons and they allegedly hacked the duo to death with lathis, police station in-charge Jaishankar Singh said.

He said the accused are absconding and a search has been launched to nab them.

The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that police force has been deployed in the village.

