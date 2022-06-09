U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said the 55-year-old Kelly exploited his stardom over a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a "callous disregard" for his victims and showing no remorse. "Indeed, the defendant's decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct - no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others - to the strictures of the law," prosecutors said.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces a mandatory minimum 10-year term at his June 29 sentencing. Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for Kelly, has said he should spend fewer than 14 years in prison, and will in a filing next Monday explain why his "history and characteristics" justify a shorter sentence than prosecutors want.

Bonjean's office declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)