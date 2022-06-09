Odisha: Two forest guards injured in bear attack

At least two forest guards have been injured in a bear attack in Similipal National Park in Odisha, officials said on Thursday.

The attack took place during the ongoing tiger census in the forest.

The two forest guards – identified as Chaturbhuja Soren (26) and Ramte Majhi (21) – were admitted to Jashipur Community Health Centre, a senior forest officer said.

The eight-day tiger census started at Similipal on June 6, he added.

