Odisha: Two forest guards injured in bear attack
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 09-06-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 09:47 IST
- Country:
- India
At least two forest guards have been injured in a bear attack in Similipal National Park in Odisha, officials said on Thursday.
The attack took place during the ongoing tiger census in the forest.
The two forest guards – identified as Chaturbhuja Soren (26) and Ramte Majhi (21) – were admitted to Jashipur Community Health Centre, a senior forest officer said.
The eight-day tiger census started at Similipal on June 6, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympic Values Education Programme launched in Odisha
Six Bengal tourists killed, 40 injured in road mishap in Odisha
Hans Women fight back to defeat Odisha Police in 5-goal thriller
Two people murdered in separate incidents in Odisha
IWL: Hans Women fight back to defeat Odisha Police in 5-goal thriller