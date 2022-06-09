Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defense update
Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday. "Russia's progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia's advance," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.
"Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area in order to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast."
