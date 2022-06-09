NIA conducts searches in TN, P'cherry

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry, police sources said.

The searches were being held in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the neighboring Puducherry.

The NIA action was held in connection with a probe into a terror module.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)