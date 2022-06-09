NIA conducts searches in TN, P'cherry
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry, police sources said.
The searches were being held in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the neighboring Puducherry.
The NIA action was held in connection with a probe into a terror module.
