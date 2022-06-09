Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in TN, P'cherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:28 IST
NIA conducts searches in TN, P'cherry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry, police sources said.

The searches were being held in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the neighboring Puducherry.

The NIA action was held in connection with a probe into a terror module.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022