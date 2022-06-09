UK confident its plan for N. Ireland does not break international law

Britain is confident it will not break international law with plans to introduce legislation to unilaterally deal with problems caused by the post-Brexit arrangements that cover trade with Northern Ireland.

"The government is confident that our actions are lawful under international law and in line with long-standing convention we do not set out internal legal deliberations," Europe minister James Cleverly told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)