UK confident its plan for N. Ireland does not break international law
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:14 IST
Britain is confident it will not break international law with plans to introduce legislation to unilaterally deal with problems caused by the post-Brexit arrangements that cover trade with Northern Ireland.
"The government is confident that our actions are lawful under international law and in line with long-standing convention we do not set out internal legal deliberations," Europe minister James Cleverly told parliament.
