Maha: 11 vehicles vandalized in Pune; five detained
At least 11 vehicles were vandalized by unidentified persons in a locality in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Janata Vasahat area of the city around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when some unidentified persons damaged the vehicles, an official from the Dattawadi police station said.
Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident, which seems to be a fallout of a gang rivalry, he said.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.
