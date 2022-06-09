Left Menu

No registration of molestation, POCSO cases without DCP's nod: Mumbai top cop directs

Cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses POCSO Act should be registered only upon the recommendation of an ACP and with the permission of the zonal DCP, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has instructed officials.The commissioner issued the order in view of the instances where false cases are registered due to personal rivalry or disputes over property, money matters and personal issues, an official said.The directive, issued on Monday, noted that in many such cases, the accused is arrested immediately without a verification of facts, and later the complaint is found to be fake.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 16:12 IST
No registration of molestation, POCSO cases without DCP's nod: Mumbai top cop directs
  • Country:
  • India

Cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act should be registered only upon the recommendation of an ACP and with the permission of the zonal DCP, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has instructed officials.

The commissioner issued the order in view of the instances where false cases are registered due to personal rivalry or disputes over property, money matters and personal issues, an official said.

The directive, issued on Monday, noted that in many such cases, the accused is arrested immediately without a verification of facts, and later the complaint is found to be fake. The accused person's reputation gets tarnished for no reason even though he is eventually discharged, the commissioner said in the order. To avoid this, police officials have been instructed to register First Information Reports (FIRs) for molestation or under the POCSO Act only after getting a recommendation of the divisional assistant commissioner of police and with the permission of the zonal deputy commissioner, it said. While granting permission, the DCP should follow the Supreme Court's judgement in the Lalita Kumari case, it added.

In the 2013 `Lalita Kumari versus Govt of UP and others' case, a three-member bench of the apex court set out guidelines as to when the registration of FIR is mandatory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022