Chhattisgarh: Three naxals surrender, one arrested in Bastar region

Three naxals surrendered, while another cadre was arrested by the security forces in two districts of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar region, official said on Thursday. The ultras, Ramesh Mohnda (25), Rajesh Kumar Mohnda (26) and Sadhu Pallo alias Mahesh (25), turned themselves in before senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials in Narayanpur district on Thursday, while Ramlu Durgam (36) was apprehended from Bijapur district on Wednesday.

The surrendered rebels, who were allegedly tasked with supplying ration, medicines and arranging meetings for cadres, expressed their willingness to shun violence citing exploitation by senior Maoist leaders, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar said.

Ramesh was active as the member of Jatloor LOS (local organisation squad), while two others were janmilitia members, he said.

The rebels claimed they decided to quit the movement due to growing atrocities of senior cadres on lower rung members of the outlawed outfit, the official said.

They were also impressed with provisions of the state government's surrender policy, under which they will be rehabilitated now, he added.

Meanwhile, Durgam, who was an active member of Maoist supply team, was nabbed by a joint squad of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Toynar police station limits of Bijapur, an official said.

Ten gelatin rods, a tiffin bomb, cordex wire, Maoist uniform and other materials were recovered from different areas based on Durgam's statement, he added.

