Left Menu

Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain sale

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:13 IST
Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain sale
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no agreement had been reached to sell grain from Ukraine to Turkey - which Ukraine says Russia has stolen from it - but that work on a deal was continuing.

Moscow denies stealing the grain but the United States says there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" it. Yevgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in charge of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said this week that grain had been transported from there to Crimea, en route to the Middle East.

Asked if any deal had been reached to sell this grain to Turkey or a Middle Eastern country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "So far no agreements have been reached, work is continuing." He said he could not confirm Balitsky's statement that the grain had been sent by rail to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday rounded on a Ukrainian reporter who asked him about Russian "theft" at a news conference in Turkey, saying: "You (Ukrainians) are always so preoccupied with what you can steal and from where, and you think that everyone acts that way." Ukraine is a major grain exporter to Africa and the Middle East and disruption to these shipments as a result of Russia's invasion is pushing prices higher, fuelling an international food crisis.

Turkey has been pushing for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a plan to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Lavrov said after his talks there that Russia had done its part and it was up to Ukraine to de-mine its ports so ships could exit to the Black Sea. Ukraine used to export most of its goods by sea but since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via small Danube river ports.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", said on Tuesday that two major Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov seized by Russian forces were ready to resume grain shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022