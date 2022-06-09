Assault case: Rajasthan BJP MLA approaches court for bail

BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal on Thursday approached a court here seeking anticipatory bail in an assault case, days after she was asked to appear before police for questioning.

The Keshoraipatan MLA also shot a letter to the Rajasthan Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the Rajasthan government is misusing its powers to prevent her from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

She urged the commissioner to ensure free and impartial elections.

Police had served a notice on her twice this week, asking the MLA to appear for questioning in the five-year-old case.

The MLA, however, skipped appearance at Mahaveer Nagar police station on Thursday.

Accepting her bail plea, the court directed police to produce the case dairy and decided to hear the matter on Friday.

The case against Meghwal was lodged in 2017. The notice issued by police mentioned that the MLA was found involved in the crime during investigation and faces seven-year imprisonment.

