Left Menu

Tamil Nadu man held in Gurugram for breaking into PGs

Police also found that the accused carried at least 10 fake certificates on him stating that he was mute and hearing-impaired.During interrogation, Govindan confessed to have stolen laptops, mobile phones, and other valuable items and handing them over to his accomplice who sold them in Tamil Nadu, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:17 IST
Tamil Nadu man held in Gurugram for breaking into PGs
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police on Thursday nabbed a man for allegedly breaking into several PGs and stealing laptops and other valuables, a senior officer here said. The accused would pose as deaf and mute and would sneak inside Paying Guest accommodations early morning and steal laptops and phones while the residents slept. Another accomplice of the alleged thief has also been identified but is still at large, said police. According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Jagdish Govindan, is a native of Tamil Nadu and was currently living in Delhi. Police also found that the accused carried at least 10 fake certificates on him stating that he was mute and hearing-impaired.

During interrogation, Govindan confessed to have stolen laptops, mobile phones, and other valuable items and handing them over to his accomplice who sold them in Tamil Nadu, police said. ''The accused would steal the items from homes and PGs when the residents were likely to be asleep. Both would first check the door by pushing gently and after finding it open, would enter inside, steal laptops and mobiles and decamp easily,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Virendar Vij. ''We are questioning the accused and raids are being conducted to nab his accomplice,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022