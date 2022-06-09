US Army's Pacific Commander arrives in Nepal on four-day official visit

US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn arrived in Nepal on Thursday on a four-day official visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki welcomed Gen Flynn upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Nepali Army sources said.

The senior US military official is on a four-day visit to Nepal, they said.

He is scheduled to meet Nepal Army chief General Parbhu Ram Sharma on Friday. He will also call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba the same day.

The US General has arrived in Nepal at a time when Gen Sharma and Prime Minister Deuba are preparing to visit the United States.

Gen Flynn is the highest ranking US Army official visiting Nepal in three years. Admiral Philip S Davidson, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, had arrived in Kathmandu in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, former Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Lawmaker, has demanded that the government inform the parliament about the objectives and agenda of the military visits between the US and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)