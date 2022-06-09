Telangana Police seizes drugs worth lakhs; 3 inter state drug peddlers arrested

In a joint operation on the outskirts of Choutuppal on NH-65, the Hyderabad Police on Thursday seized drugs worth lakhs and arrested three people for allegedly trafficking drugs in different parts of the country. Acting on a specific tip regarding the illegal transportation and possession of banned drugs, P.S.Choutuppal along with the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Rachakonda and revenue department officials conducted the operation.

The persons arrested have been identified as Diana Lenchonghoi Chara, along with two males Aditya and Chetan-- both the residents of Hyderabad. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Rachakonda Police, Chara is an interstate drug peddler who used to visit Hyderabad regularly for the purpose of drug supply and as a part of her regular trade, she visited the outskirts of Choutuppal to supply drugs to Aditya and Chetan.

"It is learnt that Chara visits Hyderabad, Vijaywada, and Visakhapatnam regularly from Goa to supply the contraband to various customers in the aforesaid cities," the DCP added. The police also informed that Chara's husband, Uche Justus--who is a Nigerian national-- is the one who used to source the contraband from unknown sources and supply it to customers in Goa and other cities through Chara.

"Aditya is yet to be arrested," said police. The Hyderabad Police have also seized 20 pink pills (MDMA pills) worth Rs 60,000, 4 grams of white powder (Cocain) worth Rs 48,000, two cars worth Rs 60 lakh, and four mobile phones and net cash of Rs 60,000.

They have registered a case under section 8 (c) r/w 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

