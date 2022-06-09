Left Menu

Couple found murdered in flat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:54 IST
A married couple were found murdered inside a flat at Titwala in Thane district, police said on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Ashok Bhosale (55) and Vijaya Bhosale (55). The neighbours alerted police after noticing foul smell coming from the flat.

Further probe was on.

