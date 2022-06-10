Left Menu

Syria says Israel attacked its sites south of capital Damascus -state media

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 08:04 IST
A Syrian military official said an Israeli attack targeted sites south of the capital Damascus early on Friday, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and downed most of them, but the attack caused one civilian injury and some material damage, the official added, according to state media.

