Left Menu

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 10-06-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:49 IST
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway will return military helicopters it had ordered from France's NH Industries because they were either unreliable or were delivered late, the Nordic country's defense minister and the head of the military said on Friday.

The government said it would also seek repayment of 5 billion crowns ($523 million) plus interest and other costs from NH Industries, which is majority-owned by Airbus Helicopters , as well as Leonardo and Fokker Aerostructures. NH Industries was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 9.5572 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
2
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
3
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022