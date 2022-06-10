Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway will return military helicopters it had ordered from France's NH Industries because they were either unreliable or were delivered late, the Nordic country's defense minister and the head of the military said on Friday.

The government said it would also seek repayment of 5 billion crowns ($523 million) plus interest and other costs from NH Industries, which is majority-owned by Airbus Helicopters , as well as Leonardo and Fokker Aerostructures. NH Industries was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 9.5572 Norwegian crowns)

