Remarks on Prophet: Parts of Kashmir observe shutdown; mobile Internet snapped

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:01 IST
Parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown on Friday over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad while the authorities snapped mobile Internet as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order, they said.

The old city -- popularly known as Downtown Srinagar -- witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.

However, traffic was plying in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo and adjoining areas with offices and schools remaining open. Authorities have shut down the Internet on mobile devices in some areas as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongers, officials said, adding there were no reports of any untoward incident in the Valley so far.

