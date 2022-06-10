Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple developments projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday.

ANI | Navsari (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:08 IST
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple developments projects in Gujarat
Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday. PM Modi participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living. Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. (ANI)

