Left Menu

Doping-Russian canoeists sanctioned after CAS upholds WADA appeals

Alexander Dyachenko, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and Nikolay Lipkin were each banned for four years while Aleksandra Dupik received a two-year ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) had said there was insufficient evidence to bring individual cases against the trio but WADA appealed that decision to CAS in March last year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:39 IST
Doping-Russian canoeists sanctioned after CAS upholds WADA appeals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Three Russian canoeists have been sanctioned after the sport's highest tribunal upheld appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the canoeing federation's decision not to pursue anti-doping rule violations against them. Alexander Dyachenko, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and Nikolay Lipkin were each banned for four years while Aleksandra Dupik received a two-year ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) had said there was insufficient evidence to bring individual cases against the trio but WADA appealed that decision to CAS in March last year. CAS said in a statement on Friday it was satisfied the three had "committed anti-doping violations and that the decision taken by the ICF not to pursue the matters was wrong".

Dyachenko and Lipkin were determined to have used the banned steroids trenbolone and metenolone in 2014, with Lipkin also testing positive for oxandrolone. Dupik used the banned masking agent furosemide the same year. Dyachenko was also part of a group of five Russian canoeists who were banned from competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics after being implicated in a WADA report on state-sponsored doping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022