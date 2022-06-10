Killing of innocent people by terrorists shameful, says J-K DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said it was shameful that Pakistan and its terror network was killing innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said militants time and again have been finding new ways to target civilians.

''Pakistan has been playing with peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. It wants to disturb the lives of the people and cause damage to them. For this, terrorists are always devising new methods,” Singh told reporters in Kathua while reviewing arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

“IED-fitted sticky bombs are being used (by terrorists). It is shameful to take the lives of the people through these acts,'' he added.

The DGP said militants are using new methods as a strategy to carry out the attacks.

“This challenge will also be dealt with strongly. We will be successful in dealing with it as people are supporting us,'' Singh said.

He said the acts by terrorists and their Pakistani mentors are a threat to peace and normalcy in J and K.

''Terrorists on the direction of Pakistan and ISI are ferrying IEDs, weapons and narcotics to this side (through drones),'' the DGP said.

He said security forces have foiled several bids of drone intrusion along the border.

A large cache of weapons and explosives have been recovered so far, he said, highlighting the shooting down of a drone by the Kathua Police recently and seizing of the weapons it was carrying.

Referring to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, Singh said preparations are underway for the pilgrimage which is taking place after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

''All arrangements, including the entry points on the highway through which the yatris will pass, were reviewed,” he said.

Like in the past, this year’s yatra too will be peaceful and trouble-free, he assured.

