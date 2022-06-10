Maha: 2 motorcycle-borne men threaten woman official with sharp weapon in Satara

Two unidentified persons threatened a 47-year-old woman government official with a sharp weapon and misbehaved with her when she was jogging on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said.

The woman official, however, fended off the attack by using her karate skills and forced the duo to flee, the Vishrambaug police station official said.

''The incident took place at a ground at around 5:30am. The two accused came to the spot on a motorcycle. Efforts are on to nab these two persons,'' he said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) 505 (criminal intimidation ), he added.

