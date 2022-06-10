HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation: DEL80 LDALL PROTESTS Protests in several states against Prophet remarks; cops injured; curfew, shutdown in parts of J&K Lucknow/Ranchi: Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries leaving a few policemen injured in stone pelting and forcing security forces to resort to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling and firing in the air at some places.

DEL77 2NDLD RAJYA SABHA POLLS RS polls: Counting halted in Maha, Haryana over accusations of violation of rules Mumbai/Chandigarh: The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections was delayed on Friday in Maharashtra and Haryana over alleged violation of rules, officials said.

DEL75 RJ-RS-RESULTS Congress wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Gehlot Jaipur: The ruling Congress on Friday won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, overcoming the challenge posed by BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra, according to the party.

BOM29 GJ-MODI-2ND LD SPACE PM inaugurates In-SPACe, says he hopes Indian firms will become global leaders in space Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) here, set up to promote private investment and innovation in the space sector.

DEL45 SHAH-LD HISTORY Most historians gave prominence to Mughals only, little on Cholas, Pandyas, Mauryas: Shah New Delhi: Most of the historians in India have given prominence to recording the history of Mughals only, ignoring the glorious rules of many empires like Pandyas and Cholas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that ''nobody can stop us from writing history as we are independent now''.

LD HEAT Heatwave in northwest, central India eases slightly New Delhi: The ongoing heatwave spell in northwest and central India eased a little on Friday and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees by next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

DEL67 DL-MOOSEWALA-SHOOTERS Delhi Police identifies 6 shooters involved in Moosewala murder case New Delhi:The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday.

CAL13 WB-FIRING-LD DEATH Policeman shoots self after killing woman, injuring 2 in Kolkata firing Kolkata: A policeman allegedly fired several rounds near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two people before shooting himself dead, police said. MDS9 KL-LD-GOLDSMUGGLING Audio clips released by Swapna adds fuel for opposition protest seeking CM's resignation Palakkad/Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage case, on Friday released audio clips of her purported conversation with a man, who according to her is connected with the powerful people in the government, to ''substantiate'' her claim he had approached her to ''settle'' the issues arising out of her statement made before a magistrate court recently on the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in certain alleged smuggling activities.

Legal: LGD13 SC-NEET-2ND LD PG Decision not to conduct spl. stray round of counselling in NEET-PG in interest of med education: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said the decision of the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) not to have a Special Stray Round of counselling for All India Quota in NEET-PG-2021 is ''in the interest of Medical Education and Public Health'' and dismissed a batch of petitions seeking to fill the vacant 1,456 seats.

LGD9 SC-NURSING-LD ADMISSIONS No additional mop up round for filling nursing courses for 2021-22: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to direct the Centre and the Indian Nursing Council to conduct an additional mop up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses in Delhi for the academic year 2021-22, saying the admission process cannot be endless. Foreign: FGN49 LANKA-LD IMF IMF planning to send in-person mission to crisis-hit Sri Lanka: spokesperson Colombo: The IMF is planning to send an in-person mission in the coming weeks to Sri Lanka for policy discussions on a financial arrangement, its spokesman has said but emphasised that country needs to take steps to restore debt sustainability before the global lender can move on a financing programme. India provides Sri Lanka USD 55 mn credit line for fertiliser imports Colombo: India has provided a USD 55 million Line of Credit to crisis-hit Sri Lanka for the import of fertiliser, in a bid to help the island nation tide over its worst economic hardships, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

FGN37: US-CURRENCY-INDIA India among 12 economies on currency ‘Monitoring List’ of US treasury Washington: India on Friday remained on the US treasury department’s currency “Monitoring List” of major trading partners as Washington placed India along with 11 other major economies that merit close attention to their currency practices and macroeconomic policies.

FGN30: PAK-LD MUSHARRAF Pakistan’s ex-military dictator General Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE: Family Lahore/Dubai: Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a ''difficult stage where recovery is not possible'', his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)