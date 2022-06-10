Model of aircraft carrier Vikrant dedicated to Mumbai

A model of INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy's first aircraft carrier which participated in the 1961 Goa Liberation and the 1971 Indo-Pak War, was dedicated to the city of Mumbai by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday.

The 10-metre long model of the erstwhile Vikrant has been made in-house by the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and is installed at Regal Circle, Colaba in south Mumbai in association with the Residents Association 'My Dream Colaba' and ' CALM', the Navy said in a statement.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, also participated in the event.

''The dedication of the model is an affirmation of the strong maritime connect of Mumbai and equally rich maritime heritage of Maharashtra,'' the Navy said.

''The model stands proud at the famous Regal Circle, Colaba shoulder to shoulder with the iconic Gateway of India and Naval Dockyard, signifying the ship's strong bond with the city of Mumbai where she was based during her entire commissioned service,'' the official release added.

An aircraft carrier of the Majestic Class, INS Vikrant was launched in September 1945 and formally inducted into the Indian Navy on November 3, 1961 at Mumbai. The ship participated in numerous campaigns and exercises, notable among them being the operation for liberation of Goa in December 1961 and the Indo-Pak War in 1971. After serving the nation for 36 years, the ship was decommissioned in January 1997 and remained as a floating museum ship in Mumbai till 2012.

'Vikrant' is set to be reborn as the prestigious Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, designed by the Indian Navy and being built by M/s Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the Navy said. The ship is presently undergoing sea trials and will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy as INS Vikrant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)