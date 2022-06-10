Gurugram businessman shoots himself dead

A 34-year-old man, who was engaged in transport business, died allegedly after shooting himself in the head with a licensed revolver, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

Police suspect that Arjun Singh alias Anoop (34), resident of Narsinghpur village, was facing financial troubles and that might have drove him to take the extreme step.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.

Singh was sitting in his room at his home around 6.30 pm on Thursday when the sound of gunshot was heard. When the family members reached the room, he was found bleeding. Singh was immediately brought to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

After getting information about the incident, a police team led by inspector Surendra Singh, Station House Office (SHO) of Sector 37 police station reached the spot. Police took the body into their custody. A forensic team also reached the spot and began an investigation.

''The reason behind the suicide is not yet clear and his family members also are not in a position to tell. No suicide note has been found from the spot. The matter is being investigated,'' the SHO said. PTI COR Narsinghpur village resident, who was engaged with transport business, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his head with a licensed revolver. Police suspect the reason behind suicide was financial troubles while the family has not raised any suspicion. Police handed over the body to kin after postmortem and are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)