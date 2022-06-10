Woman beaten to death over 'witchcraft' in Lohardaga, 30 villagers detained

A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district over allegations that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Friday.

Five people died in Ganeshpur village in Serengdaag police station area since January due to some disease, and the villagers claimed that the woman was responsible for the deaths, they said.

She was beaten with sticks till she breathed her last, police said.

Her body was then stuffed in a sack and dumped in Dhardhariya waterfall in Sneha police station area, they said.

The body was found by the police on Friday. Thirty people have been detained in connection with the killing, police said.

