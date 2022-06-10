Left Menu

6 terror suspects, including 2 active militants, arrested in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:15 IST
Security forces arrested six terror suspects, including two active militants and three 'hybrid terrorists' in three operations in Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The two active militants are linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and they were arrested from Baramulla district, a police spokesman said.

The arrested Irshad Ahmad Mir, a categorised militant, and Zahid Bashir, are residents of Nehalpora in Pattan area, he said.

Incriminating materials, two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds and two magazines were recovered from their possession.

Two other 'hybrid terrorists', also linked to LeT, were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the army at Gurseer in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Thursday night, he said.

Faizan Ahmad Paul, a resident of Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir from resident of Pulwama were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, including outside labourers, the spokesperson claimed.

Two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, he said.

A hybrid terrorist identified as Mudabir Aijaz and his associate Syed Muntaha were arrested from Budgam district, the spokesperson said.

'Hybrid terrorist' is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before they slip back into normal life.

They are activated by the handlers on a need basis -- a tactic that helps them to evade the radar of security forces for little longer than those militants who join the ranks full time.

