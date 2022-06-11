Left Menu

Police: 3 shot at shopping mall in Maryland suburbs of DC

PTI | Templehills | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:27 IST
Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon at a shopping mall in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., police said.

Prince George's County Police tweeted that the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C. Three people were taken to hospitals, a man in critical condition and two women with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The shooter or shooters have fled the scene, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

