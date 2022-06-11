Left Menu

Accused try to flee, police fire at their legs

Police fired at two murder accused who were trying to flee after assaulting three policemen at Mulki on the outskirts of the city Saturday morning.The police personnel were taking them to trace another accused involved in the murder case, police sources said. Both the accused got injured in the legs.The injured accused are Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:09 IST
Police fired at two murder accused who were trying to flee after assaulting three policemen at Mulki on the outskirts of the city Saturday morning.

The police personnel was taking them to trace another accused involved in the murder case, police sources said. CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad fired one round in the air and two at the legs of the accused. Both the accused got injured in the legs.

The injured accused are Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj. Sub-inspector Nagendra, assistant head constable Sudhir Poojary and assistant sub-inspector David were injured in the attack by the accused.

The injured policemen and the accused have been admitted to Srinivas hospital at Mukka in the city, the sources said.

