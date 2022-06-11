Fire breaks out at factory in Rajasthan's Dausa

A fire broke out at a factory located in the Mahuwa area of Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday.

Nearly 25 fire brigades were pressed into service from Dausa and Jaipur, officials said.

''The fire broke out in the morning, and efforts are being made to douse the flames. It was a pattal-dona (plates) manufacturing unit,'' police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anybody was inside the factory when the fire started, they added.

