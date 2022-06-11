Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a factory located in the Mahuwa area of Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday.

Nearly 25 fire brigades were pressed into service from Dausa and Jaipur, officials said.

''The fire broke out in the morning, and efforts are being made to douse the flames. It was a pattal-dona (plates) manufacturing unit,'' police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anybody was inside the factory when the fire started, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

