Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland - Ifax

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow's response to a build-up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.

"A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

