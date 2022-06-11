Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
