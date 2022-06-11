Left Menu

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

