Man wounded in gunfire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A man was injured and another had a narrow escape after they were shot at by two assailants near Nirankari Bhawan in Garhdiwala, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Kushal Kumar, 25, and Abhishek, both residents of Garhdiwala, were on their way to someplace on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Nirankari Bhawan, two motorcycle-borne people -- later identified as Rakesh and Sahil -- came before them and started a row.

After a brief squabble, Rakesh and Sahil allegedly whipped out their pistols and fired some shots at Abhishek and Kushal. Kushal remained unhurt, but Abhishek got bullet injuries and was rushed to Bhunga community health centre. After firing, both Rakesh and Sahil ran away, police said.

Station House Officer, Garhdiwala Police Station, Pardeep Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that there was some old enmity between the accused and Kushal Kumar and Abhishek. A case under relevant sections including 'attempt to murder' of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered, said police.

