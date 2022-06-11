Left Menu

Man wounded in gunfire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A case under relevant sections including attempt to murder of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered, said police.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:03 IST
Man wounded in gunfire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
  • Country:
  • India

A man was injured and another had a narrow escape after they were shot at by two assailants near Nirankari Bhawan in Garhdiwala, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Kushal Kumar, 25, and Abhishek, both residents of Garhdiwala, were on their way to someplace on a motorcycle.

When they reached near Nirankari Bhawan, two motorcycle-borne people -- later identified as Rakesh and Sahil -- came before them and started a row.

After a brief squabble, Rakesh and Sahil allegedly whipped out their pistols and fired some shots at Abhishek and Kushal. Kushal remained unhurt, but Abhishek got bullet injuries and was rushed to Bhunga community health centre. After firing, both Rakesh and Sahil ran away, police said.

Station House Officer, Garhdiwala Police Station, Pardeep Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that there was some old enmity between the accused and Kushal Kumar and Abhishek. A case under relevant sections including 'attempt to murder' of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022