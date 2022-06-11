Left Menu

Czech citizen killed fighting in Ukraine - minister

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 16:39 IST
Jan Lipavsky Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A Czech citizen has died in Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday, confirming media reports about the first casualty among Czech volunteers fighting in the country. "I can confirm that a Czech citizen has died in the Donetsk region of Ukraine," Lipavsky told reporters. "The body should be transported to Kharkiv region tomorrow."

More than a hundred Czechs have joined Ukrainian armed forces, with the consent of Czech authorities, to help in Ukraine's defence against the invasion launched by Russia on February 24.

