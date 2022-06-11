Left Menu

Telangana NSUI chief detained

Balmoori Venkat, the state president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana, was taken into preventive custody by the Narayanguda police on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 17:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Balmoori Venkat, the state president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana, was taken into preventive custody by the Narayanguda police on Saturday. Karyakartas (activists) of the student wing of Congress blocked the state's Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy's car while she was travelling on Friday due to their unresolved demands regarding the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

However, after looking into the matter, it was found that Balmoori was not involved in the act, said Circle Inspector (CI) Bhupati Gattumalu. Gattumalu said Balmoori will be sent back soon. The dates for the TET exam and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam are clashing (12 June) and repeated pleas sent to the Education Minister for the postponement of the TET exam have been ignored, Gattumala said.

More than 3 lakh students have signed up for both exams, and they might have to miss one of them in case the dates remain unchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

