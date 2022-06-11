Left Menu

People protest against 'derogatory' social media post on Prophet in Nashik city in Maharashtra

A large number of Muslims staged a protest in front of a police station in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Saturday demanding action against a netizen for allegedly posting derogatory material about Prophet Mohammad.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 17:57 IST
People protest against 'derogatory' social media post on Prophet in Nashik city in Maharashtra
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of Muslims staged a protest in front of a police station in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Saturday demanding action against a netizen for allegedly posting derogatory material about Prophet Mohammad. The protest was held in front of the Bhadrakali police station hours after the post was put up on a social media account from an Instagram account. As the post became viral, hundreds of people from the Muslim community hailing from Old Nashik, Vadalagaon and other areas gathered in front of the police station and raised slogans demanding action against the person responsible for the act. Senior police officers, including commissioner of police Jayant Naiknavare, rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. A case was registered under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the cyber police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022