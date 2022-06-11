UP: Youth arrested for objectionable Facebook post on Prophet
PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:47 IST
A youth has been arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on a social networking site, police said on Saturday.
On Friday, Sushil Kumar had posted objectionable content on the Facebook against Prophet Mohammad, said Rakesh Singh, in-charge of Rasra Kotwali.
Saif, resident of the same area, had lodged a complaint through a tweet, requesting the police to take action after which Kumar was arrested, he added.PTI COR SAB RCJ
