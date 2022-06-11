UP: Youth arrested for objectionable Facebook post on Prophet

A youth has been arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on a social networking site, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, Sushil Kumar had posted objectionable content on the Facebook against Prophet Mohammad, said Rakesh Singh, in-charge of Rasra Kotwali.

Saif, resident of the same area, had lodged a complaint through a tweet, requesting the police to take action after which Kumar was arrested, he added.PTI COR SAB RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)