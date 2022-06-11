Left Menu

Maha: Man attempts suicide over court dispute with father

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:28 IST
A 40-year-old shopkeeper attempted suicide by immolating himself and sustained burn injuries in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, Manoj Chourasia sustained over 50 per cent burns and was currently undergoing treatment at Kalwa Civil Hospital. Chourasia had allegedly taken the extreme step over a long-standing civil dispute with his father regarding the ownership of the shop, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

Chourasia's father had allegedly first sold him the shop and later sold the establishment to another person, resulting in a court case, it was stated.

The court had directed the police to give possession of the shop to the owner and they were just acting on the court order, he said, adding that Chourasia had not obtained any stay order in the matter.

