Honey-trap racket busted in Gurugram with key woman's arrest

A woman was arrested on Saturday allegedly for honey-trapping and abducting a Karnal-based AC mechanic who worked in Gurugram, police here said. The woman was part of a gang, four other members of which were arrested earlier, they said. The accused, Neelam alias Tannu Sharma, a resident of Jhalana colony in Jaipur, was arrested from Jaipur by a team led by Sub Inspector Jaswant Singh, police said. A stolen mobile, a gold chain, a wallet, ATM cards, iPod, SIM card, and a Bolero car used in the crime have been recovered from their possession, they said. All five accused were produced in a city court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Police had earlier arrested Dinesh Chaudhary alias Shubham, a resident of Jaipur, and Nitin, a resident of Ateli in district Mahendergarh. Two more accused Ashish alias Ashu and Akshay Bhatt were nabbed on Friday from Jaipur, police said. During interrogation it was revealed that the entire plan of honeytrapping people through social media was brainchild of Chaudhary, who had recently come out on bail from Jaipur jail where he was lodged in a case of attempt to murder.

He confessed to the police that he hatched the plan inside the jail inspired by an idea he got from another inmate lodged in his barrack. Chaudhary is involved in cases of murder, murder attempt, robbery, and kidnap, said SI Singh, who is also the Investigating Officer in the case. The victim, the AC mechanic, was asked to come to a hotel in Sector 29 on June 5 by Neelam, who he had met on a social media website. When he went there, he was allegedly asked to have sex with the woman by the other gang members, as they filmed the act for blackmail. The man managed to escape after three days of captivity and informed police about the racket.

