Man shows obscene videos to girls outside school campus, arrested

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 20:17 IST
A 47-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly showing obscene videos to school girls on his mobile phone and indulging in ''indecent activities'', police said.

The man, identified as Riaz Ali of Gwala Patti in Jugsalai, was arrested after a police complaint was filed by the principal of the girls' high school, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and IPC section 354A (sexual harassment) was filed, they added.

Over the last few days, the man was allegedly showing obscene videos to the girls outside the school campus and committing ''indecent'' acts, said Tarun Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Jugsalai police station.

The principal filed the police complaint after the students of the school told her about it. Police said they have seized the mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

