60 arrested in connection with Howrah violence

At least 60 people were arrested in connection with violence in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Saturday.

They have been booked under IPC sections that deal with rioting, attempt to murder and causing damage to public properties, among others, a senior police officer said.

Widespread violence broke out in Howrah district on Friday over inflammatory comments by now-suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The internet has been suspended in the district, besides imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in certain areas.

Following the violence, the state government replaced the Superintendent of Police of Rural Howrah, and the Commissioner of Police of Howrah City.

Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, was made the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City. Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, was made the new SP of Rural Howrah.

