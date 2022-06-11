Shopkeeper shot dead by councillor's son in Amritsar over land dispute

A shopkeeper was shot dead here on Saturday allegedly by the son of a municipal councillor over a land dispute, police said.

The incident took place in the East Mohan Nagar locality, they said.

Gurpartap Singh ran a shop on his ancestral land. The accused, Charndeep Singh Babba, reached there with his accomplices to forcibly take possession of the land and shot Singh, the police said.

Babba has been taken into custody and an FIR will be registered, they said.

The victim's family members claimed that the police had been informed well in time and police personnel were present at the spot when the accused shot Singh.

