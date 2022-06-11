Left Menu

11-yr-old boy sodomised in UP village

After a while, the childs grandfather went home for dinner leaving him behind.A local resident came there and upon finding the boy alone, he allegedly sodomised him, the complaint said.The boy came crying from the field and told his grandfather about the incident.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:57 IST
11-yr-old boy sodomised in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in a village under Mankapur police station area of the district here, police said on Saturday.

Inspector-in-charge of Mankapur, Sandeep Kumar Singh, said the child has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.

According to the police complaint, the boy had accompanied his grandfather to his field on Friday night. After a while, the child's grandfather went home for dinner leaving him behind.

A local resident came there and upon finding the boy alone, he allegedly sodomised him, the complaint said.

The boy came crying from the field and told his grandfather about the incident. A case under relevant sections of the law and POCSO Act has been registered, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022