Tunisia investigates journalist for 'harming public order'

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 12-06-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 00:54 IST
Tunisian military prosecutors said on Saturday they had opened an investigation against a journalist on suspicion of "harming public order and the impartiality of the army" for saying that the president had asked the army to close the headquarters of the UGTT labour union.

The journalist, Salah Attia, said on Saturday that President Kais Saied, who has been facing growing opposition since seizing executive power last summer, had asked the army to close the headquarters of the powerful union and put its leaders under house arrest, but that the army had refused.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

