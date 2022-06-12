Three sisters held for house-breaking theft; gold worth Rs 11 lakh recovered

Three sisters from Mankhurd in neighboring Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Dombivali in the Thane district and stealing jewelry, a police official said on Sunday.

The trio, who had left for a pilgrimage in Jejuri after the house breaking theft incident on June 2, was held on Saturday and 221 grams of gold worth Rs 10.98 lakh were recovered, Crime Branch Unit III Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said.

Four teams were formed to nab the siblings and over 200 CCTV clips from the vicinity were checked as part of the probe, he said.

