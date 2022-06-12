J-K administration approves creation of new posts for State Investigation Agency

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday approved the creation of new posts for the State Investigation Agency (SIA), according to an official spokesperson.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the spokesperson said.

The AC approved the Home Department's proposal to create new posts under different categories for the establishment of the SIA in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The SIA will have two territorial divisions of jurisdiction -- one each for Jammu and Kashmir. Each region will be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police rank officer, he said.

The AC approved the creation of 252 posts under different categories including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Chief Prosecution Officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Senior Prosecution Officers, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors, among others, the spokesperson said.

The SIA will be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies with the mandate to take such measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in terrorism-related cases, he said.

