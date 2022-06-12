Security conference focuses on increased synergy for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

A security conference attended by senior Army and police officers in Jammu region's Chenab valley called for increased synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and military agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The meeting, jointly presided by the general officer commanding, Delta Force and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh, was held at the Dharmund Army Garrison in Ramban district on Saturday, he added.

The spokesperson said the meeting with the civil administration and police officials from Ramban and Kishtwar districts was held with the aim of increasing synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and military agencies for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. The pilgrims pass through Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to reach the base camps in the valley.

Among others who attended the meeting were the deputy inspector general of police, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the Ramban SSP, the SSP (Traffic), the assistant commissioner (R&AW) and senior military officers of the region, the spokesperson said.

He said the interaction provided an opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the region.

''All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful,'' the spokesperson said.

In view of the prevailing internal security situation, he said ''an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)