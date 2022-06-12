Left Menu

Security conference focuses on increased synergy for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:44 IST
Security conference focuses on increased synergy for upcoming Amarnath Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

A security conference attended by senior Army and police officers in Jammu region's Chenab valley called for increased synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and military agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

The meeting, jointly presided by the general officer commanding, Delta Force and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh, was held at the Dharmund Army Garrison in Ramban district on Saturday, he added.

The spokesperson said the meeting with the civil administration and police officials from Ramban and Kishtwar districts was held with the aim of increasing synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and military agencies for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. The pilgrims pass through Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to reach the base camps in the valley.

Among others who attended the meeting were the deputy inspector general of police, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the Ramban SSP, the SSP (Traffic), the assistant commissioner (R&AW) and senior military officers of the region, the spokesperson said.

He said the interaction provided an opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the region.

''All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful,'' the spokesperson said.

In view of the prevailing internal security situation, he said ''an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022